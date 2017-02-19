Tyrone GAA stars in action for Cappry Rovers in crunch Donegal League clash

Two of Mickey Harte's Tyrone panelists were in action for Cappry Rovers today in their top of the table clash with Donegal Town at the Hospital Field.

Tyrone full-back, Ronan McNamee, whose mother hails from Leitirmacaward, was one of Cappry's second half substitutes in the 1-1 draw.

Another member of Harte's Tyrone panel, Ronan McHugh, was also used as a replacement for the Ballybofey based team.

McNamee came on after 63 minutes while McHugh came in for the last 15 minutes and were on the field when the main action took place.

Both goals, Conor 'Toasty' McMonagle for the home side and Brendan McLaughlin for Cappry, came late in the contest, the equaliser coming in the 89th minute

The result means that Cappry remain five points clear of Donegal Town who are in second place with three games remaining.