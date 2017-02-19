Hugh Devenney 'devastated' by Ladies Convoy pitch U-turn

Hugh Devenney, Donegal chairperson of Ladies Gaelic Football, said they were "devastated" by the GAA's rejection of their proposal for development of a ladies football pitch at the Convoy GAA training centre.

Asked if he was disappointed by the news, Mr. Devenney said, "Disappointed, that's an understatement. We're absolutely devastated."

Sean Dunnion, Donegal GAA chairperson, said yesterday that the decision not to accept the Ladies' proposal for a lease had been made last Thursday, "was based on advice received from our solicitor, the Ulster Countil and Croke Park".

The Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LFGA) issued the following statement to the Ladies clubs after learning their proposal had been rejected:

"This is disappointing news for all of us involved in Ladies Gaelic Football in the county. At a time when the development of our game at underage and senior county level is at an all-time high in County Donegal, this is a particularly devastating blow.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Donegal GAA Executive and all the clubs in the county who did support this initiative.

"We are awaiting clarification from the GAA at Croke Park for the reasons behind this decision and will share any information received at our next County board meeting.

"Our ladies clubs and county teams enjoy a very good relationship with our male colleagues in the county and we expect that to continue.

"We would like to acknowledge Donegal GAA, schools and clubs who have been providing training facilities to our U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, Minor and Senior teams over the past few years and thank them for their continued support. Our sport wouldn't be where it is without them."

Mr. Devenney said they would have nothing to add until they received clarification from Croke Park.