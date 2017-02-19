Donegal Parish Church to reopen this month

Donegal Parish Church is to reopen on Sunday week after being closed for two months because of a Christmas Day lightning strike.

The service of Thanksgiving and Reopening, which will begin at 11am on Sunday 26th of February, will be a combined family service for the whole group of parishes.

Significant damage was caused inside and outside the church when the building was hit by lightning during a violent storm.

“We’re pleased the repair work is nearing completion,” the Rector, Ven. David Huss said. “And we’re really looking forward to getting back into the church.”

Archdeacon Huss said the cost of the repair work came to around €20,000. “Thankfully it’s covered by our insurance,” he said. “The church had to be completely rewired and we’ve had to replace our sound system. We’ve also had to tidy up the destruction that was caused by the lightning strike.”

Electrical circuits and sockets were blown out during the incident on Christmas evening; floodlights were smashed and bricks were blasted from path walls leading up to the church door.

“Thanks to the hard work of our parishioners and the efficiency of our contractors we’ll be able to move into the church again on Sunday week,” Archdeacon Huss said. “We’ve been enjoying having our services in the parish hall, but it’s been a bit of a squeeze. So we’re really looking forward to getting back in, and getting a bit more space again.

"I’m anticipating a great atmosphere at our Thanksgiving and Reopening Service," he said.