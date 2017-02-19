Man remanded in custody following incidents in Donegal

A Derry man, who was allegedly involved in a car chase with gardai over large parts of East Donegal, in the early hours of Friday morning, has been remanded in custody to Letterkenny District tomorrow, Monday.

On Friday Ballyshannon District Court was told the defendant, 25-year-old Christopher O’Reilly, Bloomfield Park, Derry drove across Lifford Bridge trying to get into Northern Ireland but turned back as a PSNI checkpoint was located on the other side of the bridge.

He faces a series of different charges of alleged dangerous driving in and around a number of towns and villages in East Donegal.

The defendant denied that he was trying to get back across the border into Northern Ireland.

He told the court he had been drinking on Thursday and was "in trouble today" (Friday).

Defence solicitor Frank Dorrian said his client was prepared to deal with the matter immediately.

The defendant repeatedly said he would honour his bail.

Judge Kevin Kilrane noted the seriousness of the charges and said that ordinarily bail would be granted but he believed the defendant was a “serious flight risk”.

Mr Dorrian asked for a précis of the evidence for tomorrow's sitting in Letterkenny.

The defendant is charged with dangerous driving at Kiltown, Killygordon, Main Street, Stranorlar, Main Street, Killygordon, Main Street, Liscooley, Castlefin, Lifford Bridge, Lifford, Main Street, St Johnston, Main Street, Porthall, Carrickmore/Carrigans, Cuttyman Hill, Lifford, Edenmore, Lifford, Dunmore, Carrigans. Carrick, Castlefin, Stranamuck, Castlefin, Magheragh, Castlefin, Cloughfin, Castlefin, Churchtown, Lifford and Tullyowen, St Johnston on February 17.