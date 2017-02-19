Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 19th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anna Duffy, Letterkenny

- Philomena (Phil) Murray (née Barry), Letterkenny

- DJ McGinley, Pruckish, Glenswilly

- Annie Heraghty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Mary-Jane Harkin, Glencrow, Moville

- Teresa Hardy (née McCahill), Drim, Cloghan/Crossdoney, Cavan

- Daniel Gillespie, Swords, Dublin/Gweedore

- Robert Hamilton, Knockagarron, Convoy

- John Gerard Boyle, Dooey Point, Lettermacaward/Dungloe



Anna Duffy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Anna Duffy, late of 368 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny, formerly Brennan Rosemount.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Sunday 19th February, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.



Philomena (Phil) Murray (née Barry), Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully at her home, surrounded by her husband and family, of Phil Murray (née Barry), Glenbank, Middle Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny and formerly of Holly Hill, Cork.

Predeceased by her beloved daughter Fiona. Loving wife of Dr. John and loving devoted mother of Roni (England) and partner Alan, Barry (Glanmire, Cork), Johnny and Emmet; sister Rosaire Devenney (Dublin), daughters-in-law Siobhan and Claudia, grandchildren Claire, Karen, Emmet, Orla and Blanaid, great-grandchild Robin, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, 18th February. Funeral from there on Sunday, 19th February going to the Church of Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for 3pm Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Fiona House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.



DJ McGinley, Prucklish, Glenswilly

The sudden death has taken place of D.J. McGinley, son of Danny and Bernie, Prucklish, Glenswilly.

Reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Friday, 17th February. Family flowers only. Family time from 12 midnight until 10am. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Directors, New Brook Court, Oldtown, Letterkenny.



Annie Heraghty, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Annie Heraghty, Conlin Road, Killybegs. Reposing at the residence of her son Manus, Stragar, Killybegs.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.



Mary-Jane Harkin, Glencrow, Moville

The death has taken place of Mary-Jane Harkin, Glencrow, Moville. Removal from Collins Funeral Premises, No 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff on Friday, February 17th, to her late residence. Removal on Sunday, February 19th, at 9.45am for 10.30am Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Teresa Hardy (née McCahill), Drim, Cloghan/Crossdoney, Cavan

The death has occurred suddenly at her home of Teresa Hardy (née McCahill), Drim, Cloghan/Crossdoney, Cavan

Beloved wife of the late Jim Hardy, much loved sister of Delia, and dearly loved sister-in-law of Eileen and Annie. Deeply regretted by her sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Saturday, Feb 18th until removal at 5pm to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight. Funeral mass at 2pm on Sunday, Feb 19th, with interment afterwards in the family grave at Stranorlar Parish Churchyard. Donations in lieu, if desired, please, to cancer research, c/o any family member.



Daniel Gillespie, Swords, Dublin/Gweedore

The death has taken place of Daniel Gillespie, Swords, Dublin and formerly of Gweedore, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Late of An Garda Síochána.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Roisín and Noreen, sons Jerry and Padraig, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Saturday. Funeral service on Monday at 1pm in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and The Irish Cancer Society.



Robert Hamilton, Knockagarron, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place of Robert Hamilton, Knockagarron, Convoy. Reposing at his residence. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral service there at 2.30pm on Monday, February 20th, with burial afterwards in the family plot at Stranorlar Parish Church.



John Gerard Boyle, Dooey Point, Lettermacaward/Dungloe

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of John Gerard Boyle, Dooey Point, Lettermacaward/Dungloe.

Reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe, from 5pm on Saturday, February 18th, with rosary at 9pm. Viewing today, Sunday, 19th February, from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, February 20th, in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Director or any family member.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.