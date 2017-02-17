Father and daughter charged with assaulting woman and man in Ballyshannon

A father and daughter have appeared in Ballyshannon District Court, charged with assaulting a woman and a man in the town.

54-year-old Gerard Brady, Laughill, Belleek is charged with assaulting Rebecca Kennedy causing her harm at Market Street, Ballyshannon on February 5.

He is further charged with assaulting Simon Ferris and using insulting threatening and abusive behaviour at the same venue and date.

28-year-old Guanitta Brady, Bates Park, Greenisland, County Antrim is charged with assaulting Rebecca Kennedy causing her harm at Market Street, Ballyshannon on February 5.

She is also charged with assaulting Simon Harris and using insulting, threatening and abusive behaviour at the same venue and date.

The two defendants sat side by side at the back of the court during a brief hearing.

Inspector Denis Joyce asked that the case be adjourned to April 7.

Both defendants were remanded on bail until that date before Judge Kevin Kilrane.

Mr John Murray appeared for Gerard Brady while Rory O’Brien solicitor, represented Guanitta Brady.