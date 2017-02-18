Arranmore holds fundraiser for Donegal Hospice
Island coffee evening raises €2,500
A recent coffee evening on Árainn Mhór, Arranmore Island was held in support of Donegal Hospice.
The island fundraising event, held in memory of Winnie McCauley, raised €2,500 in aid of the hospice, and was held at the island's Ionad an Chrois Bhealaigh.
Pictured above, Mary Collins of Donegal Hospice accepting a cheque from Frankie McCauley and Anna Gallagher, with committee members, staff and friends. Photo Eamonn Bonner.
