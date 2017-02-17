Cathedral Quarter plan to be launched in Letterkenny

A new conservation plan for Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter will officially be launched this Friday (February 24th)

It will take place in Dillion’s Hotel, Letterkenny at 7.30pm and will be performed by Mayor of Letterkenny, Cllr James ‘Pat’ McDaid.

The launch will include a presentation from Duncan McLaren from Dedalus Architecture. Highland Radio’s Donal Kavanagh will act as MC for the event and other guest speakers on the night include Eunan Quinn of Donegal County Council and Colm Murray from the Heritage Council.

Invitation

Inviting members of the public and local businesses to attend the launch, Donnan Harvey, Cathedral Quarter secretary said: “We’re really looking forward to the launch of the Conservation Plan on Friday 24th and we’d like to thank the Heritage Council who provided funding towards the cost of the plan. In the last three years, five new businesses have opened in the Cathedral Quarter area and we know it has the potential to grow into something bigger for all the whole of Letterkenny to enjoy. The launch is open to everyone and we’d love to see a great turnout on the night.”

Since it was established in 2014, the Cathedral Quarter project has undertaken a number of projects to help with the regeneration of the area and Donnan believes 2017 is going to be an even better year:“There was worry late last year that the project would come to an end due to funding issues, but Donegal County Council provided funding to establish an office, which will really help us in our work. We’ve achieved a tremendous amount already and look forward to building on that. It’s great to have a dedicated space which will act as a hub for the Cathedral Quarter.”

For more information on the launch you can visit the Church Lane Cathedral Quarter Facebook page.