A misty start today in many areas with patchy drizzle, but the day should brighten up with some sunny intervals. This afternoon clouds are to thicken again with patchy rain in the south before dark. High temperatures 10 or 11 degrees C, in freshening breezes.

Cloudy tonight with patchy outbreaks of rain along with drier spells. Mist and some hill fog expected. Low temperatures 5 to 7 degrees C.