Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, February 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Redican, née Breslin, Ballybrillighan, Frosses

- Kevin Doherty Wilson, Clonmany and Dublin

- Patrick Doherty, Carndonagh

- Nino Mc Guinness, Moville

- Patrick Boyle, Kilcar

- Edward Meehan, Ballyshannon

- Anna Duffy, Letterkenny

-Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, Dublin and Bundoran

Mary Redican, née Breslin, Ballybrillighan, Frosses

The death has taken place of Mary Redican, née Breslin, of Ballybrillighan, Frosses. Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Frosses for 11am. Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Alzheimers Research c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. House private on the morning of the funeral please. There will be park and ride system in place operating at the end of the lane to the wake house each evening from 6pm.

Kevin Doherty Wilson, Clonmany and Dublin

The death has occurred of Kevin Doherty Wilson of Clonmany and Dublin. Reposing at his brother and sister-in-law Barry and Anne’s house in Annagh, Clonmany. Funeral from there on Friday February 17th at 10.40am, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5pm.

Mary Christina (Mabel) Carty, Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Mary Christina Carty of Dublin and Bundoran in her 106th year. Remains reposing at Aras Mic Suibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey from Friday at 5.15pm. Removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am with burial in St. Ninnidh’s cemetery, Bundoran.

Patrick Doherty, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Patrick Doherty, “Taylor”, late of Hollymount, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Removal from there on Friday evening February 17th at 6.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday February 18th at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Edward Meehan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of at the Rock Community Nursing Home of Edward “Eddie” Meehan, late of Behy, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Rock Community Nursing Home on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm then travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial in the church grounds. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Rock Community Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy’s funeral directors, Lahardane, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Nino Mc Guinness, Moville

The death has taken place of Nino Mc Guinness, St Helen’s, late of Green Castle Road, Moville.

Funeral on Friday 17th Feb at 10.30am for 11 o'clock mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donations to the Irish Cancer Society, Night Nurse Services c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.



Patrick Boyle, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Patrick Boyle, late of Cullion, Kilcar.

Removal from the eternal light chapel of rest Mountaintop, Letterkenny today, Thursday February 16th, at 3pm to arrive at his residence at 5pm. Removal on Saturday from his residence at 11:30am for funeral mass in St. Carthas Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Killybegs cemetery. House Private from 11pm to 11am both nights. #

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cliff and Mountain Rescue.



Anna Duffy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Anna Duffy, late of 368 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny formerly Brennan Rosemount.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Sunday 19th Feb going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwall Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House Strictly Private at the request of the deceased.



