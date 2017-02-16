Donegal finalist in “Doodle for Google” event

Royal & Prior Comprehensive student, Kellie McClafferty, from Raphoe has been selected from thousands of entries as a finalist in this year’s “Doodle 4 Google” Competition.

This year’s theme is “If I could create anything it would be...” and Kellie’s entry reflected different world issues including global warming, LGBT and racism.

She visualised a world of equality and tolerance. Kellie, along with 74 other students from primary and secondary schools throughout Ireland will attend the final in Google headquarters, Dublin on the 3 rd of April where the winners from each group, along with the overall winner will be announced.

The winning prize is a €5,000 scholarship for the student and a €10,000 technology grant for the school Kellie needs your votes to be in with a chance of winning as well as the Doodle featuring on the Google homepage.

To vote simply log onto:

www.google.ie/doodle4google

click “Vote now” then select “Group 5” to vote for “A Perfect World”.