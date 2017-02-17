Donegal gardaí praised by anti-drugs campaigner following latest seizures

The more resources gardai in Donegal are given to detect drugs and those dealing in them, the safer the county will be, according to anit-drugs campaigner, PJ Blake.

Reacting to the news earlier this week that Doneal gardai seized almost 30,000 euro in illegal drugs so far this year, Mr Blake said: "The facts now speak for themselves. The more resources our gardai are given, the safer our communities will be.

“Obviously there has been an increase in the numbers being deployed in the drugs unit and the fruits of their work are to be commended."

He added: "I have been saying it for a long time - if the gardai get the resources, they will get the results.

“What is needed now is for the courts to hand down appropriate sentences to those who are found guilty of drug-related crimes.

“We need fewer slaps on the wrists and tougher sentences for offenders. If there was a strong enough deterrent, those who engage in drug crime might think twice before getting involved.

“Garda Superintendent Michael Finan is a person I have great faith in.

“He assured me that the drugs unit was something he was keen to strengthen, and he has been true to his word on that."

Mr Blake added: “I have raised the whole issue of drugs with successive ministers for justice going back 30 years and will continue looking for the matter to be addressed and tackled in every way possible.

"It's frightening to think there are 480 illegal substances out there and no one knows exactly what is in them. What does that tell us about the drugs problem we are currently trying to combat?" he asked.