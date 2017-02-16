Donegal radio station's presenter and his wife are couple of the year
Pair lost a total of 15 stone between them
Aidan and Eileen Murphy
Highland Radio presenter, Aidan Murphy, and his wife, Eileen, have been named Slimming World's Couple of the Year for 2017.
Between them, Aidan and Eileen lost a total of 15 stone. Eileen had been experiencing health problems and she decided to join Slimming World.
Aidan subsequently got involved. Aidan has been with the station since it first went on air since 1990. The couple shared their story with Shaun Doherty's on today's show.
The couple live in Derry.
