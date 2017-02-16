Donegal vigil at Letterkenny University Hospital this evening

The Still Waiting health campaign is holding a vigil this evening at Letterkenny University Hospital and hospitals across the country.

Organisers are holding the nationwide vigils to protest the impact of hospital cutbacks on patients and their families.

The hospital vigils are to start at 7.30pm this evening, Thursday.

Don McGuinness, Donegal spokesperson for Still Waiting, said waiting lists are an issue that concern every citizen in Ireland.

"Everyone has been affected by it somewhere, friends or family members," he said.

The Still Waiting vigils will take place this evening outside hospitals in Sligo, Galway, Mayo, Kerry, Louth and Kildare, as well as Letterkenny.

"Elected procedures are cancelled because of emergencies coming in - there's no end to it," Mr. McGuinness said, adding, "That's not right."

"Our health service is broken, and how do you fix it?" he asked. "Nobody knows, but maybe this might get people thinking about it."