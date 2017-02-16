England rugby star Eliot Daly's links to Donegal

If, as many anticipate this year’s Six Nations Championship could well be decided in the crunch encounter against England on St. Patrick’s weekend, then one young man with strong Donegal connections could have a strong impact on the the outcome.

The Donegal Democrat has learned that twenty four year old Elliot Daly who plays for Wasps and starred for England last weekend, has very close links in the county with cousins John and Sue Daly, teaching respectively in the AVS in Donegal and Colaiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon.

His grand uncle and aunt Tommy and Annie Daly live on the Main Street of Mountcharles in a cosy home which is just littered with press cuttings on the progress of their now famous grand nephew.

The connection does not end there but makes its way through “the Gap” to Ballybofey where his grandmother Mary McHugh hails from and his mother Caroline McPartland has strong Lifford connections.





Tommy and Annie Daly read through the various press cuttings on some of their grand nephew's Elliot Daly's great performances for England. INDD 1602 Daly 1 MVB

