Donegal musicians sign up to help young talent

Four well-known musicians in north Donegal are joining a project aimed at helping to develop the county’s young musical talent.

They’ll be working with around 20 young people on next week’s Soundwaves III workshop at Errigal College in Letterkenny.

There for the five days, starting on Monday, will be Ruairi Friel, of acclaimed band In Their Thousands; piano and voice coach Anderinna Gooch; trumpeter and guitarist Emmet Doherty; and fiddler and pianist Theresa Kavanagh.

The workshop is co-ordinated by Derry-based Wall2Wall Music and organised by Donegal Music Education Partnership.

Martin McGinley of the DMEP said he’s delighted they managed to secure an excellent team for Soundwaves III.

“These are four top-notch musicians who are also excellent at working with our up-and-coming young musicians and singers. The four are all from different areas – Carrigart, Glenswilly, Buncrana and Gortahork. We’re hoping they’ll help us to set up ‘jam bands’ and regular jam sessions in different locations.”

Martin added that some places are still available on next week’s workshop.

“We’ve still got space for some 13 – 18 year olds who have a love of music and can play or sing a bit.” he said.

Next week’s workshop will finish up with a concert at Errigal College at 7pm on Friday 24th. All welcome, admission free. Another concert featuring the Soundwaves III group is planned for Saturday March 11th at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.

Martin said: “This whole Soundwaves programme has been a great success. That’s why we’ve been able to continue getting funding from Music Generation and the Arts Council. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our young musicians to get together, make music, make friends and develop their talents.

“All credit to Sarah Murphy and her team at Wall2Wall Music, and in particular Seamus Devenny from Carndonagh, who’s also one of our tutors. They’ve been fantastic.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Soundwaves III can find more information and an application form on the dmep.ie website, or can call the DMEP on 07491 76293.