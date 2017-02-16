Donegal adult education organisation shortlisted for prestigious AONTAS STAR Awards

A Donegal adult education initiative has been shortlisted for a prestigious AONTAS STAR Award 2017, organised by AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation. The awards are part of its annual Adult Learners’ Festival and recognise outstanding work in adult education.

OURganic Gardens is a network of community gardens in Donegal, bringing communities together through teaching local communities gardening skills and how to grow food.

Learners are then encouraged to share their skills with their wider communities, while being socially and environmentally responsible.

OURganic Gardens has been shortlisted in the ‘Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote Wellbeing’ category of the STAR Awards.

The AONTAS STAR Awards – now in its 11th year – is a national awards initiative that celebrates the achievements of adult learners and adult education programmes throughout the island of Ireland. AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation, announced the shortlisted projects ahead of the annual Adult Learners’ Festival which takes place from 6th – 10th March 2017. The winners will be announced at The STAR Awards Ceremony in Dublin, which is the opening event of the Festival.

Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “The STAR Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the positive impact adult and community education projects have on the lives of learners and their communities around Ireland. We’re delighted that this fantastic Donegal initiative has been shortlisted for a STAR Award for the vital role it plays in the social, cultural and economic development of its local area.”

The judging process comprises two stages. In the first stage, nominated projects are shortlisted by an independent judging panel, whose membership is drawn from the education, business and technology sectors. The second stage gives staff and learners from the shortlisted projects the opportunity to meet with the judging panel before they make their final decision.