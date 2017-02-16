Construction to start on long-awaited Donegal bridge

Work on construction of the long-awaited Cockhill Bridge is due to start within weeks, Joe McHugh, TD and minister of state, announced yesterday.

The €3 million project will see the construction of the new bridge on the outskirts of Buncrana as well as new approach roads to the crossing.

Wills Brothers Civil Engineering Contractors have been awarded the contract for the construction of the bridge after a tendering process.

Minister McHugh said the council informed him contractors plan to be on site to begin work within weeks. He said construction of the bridge and completion of approach roads will be in place by early 2018.

"This is great news for Inishowen today," he said.

Cllr John Ryan, chairperson of Donegal County Council's roads strategic policy committee, said hard work had paid off.

“The bridge will be completed within seven months with the other works on approach roads being delivered in the following four or five months,” he said.

Inishowen Municipal District Councillor Bernard McGuinness also welcomed the news. “Half a century of campaigning for this bridge is coming to an end,” he said.