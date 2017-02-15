In this week’s Donegal Democrat

Another bumper edition

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

In this week’s Donegal Democrat

This weeks Donegal Democrat front page.

In this week’s Donegal Democrat:


- The latest on whether an SOS call for three Donegal community hospitals has been answered
- Tragic inquest hears two friends were not wearing seat belts when they died in a crash in 2013
- All the glamour of the gala Red Tie Ball in Donegal Town
- All-Ireland Awards for Pobail Schoil Ghaoth Dobhair

In Sport:
- Ardara GAA club reach new heights as they conquer Errigal
- A look at one Ballyshannon’s family's remarkable contribution to Community Games

These stories and much, much more only in this Thursday Donegal Democrat.
Don’t miss it!