Donegal pride at Susan’s Grammy nomination

With the star-studded Grammy Awards taking place in the United States last weekend, one Donegal family were proud to have a family member nominated for an award at the prestigious musical awards ceremony.

Susan McFadden, who is from Dublin but whose father hails from Creeslough, is part of the “Celtic Woman” group that were nominated for a Grammy in the World Music category for their new album “Destiny”.

Susan is the daughter of Brendan “Jim Pat” and Mairead McFadden. Brendan is originally from Roscad, Creeslough where the family have many relatives.

Susan and the other stars of the Celtic Woman musical ensemble narrowly lost out on the award but she said she enjoyed the experience

“Well we didn't take home the Grammy, but will definitely be taking home cherished memories for a lifetime!,” she told her fans via social media.

Susan has been a regular performer in London’s West End musicals in recent years and has also toured with Daniel O’Donnell.

Celtic Woman is an all-female Irish musical troupe created by David Kavanagh, Sharon Browne and David Downes, a former musical director of Riverdance.