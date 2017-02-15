Investigation into Letterkenny burglaries

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating two burglaries which took place in the Meadowbank area of the town in recent days.

Two separate burglaries took place between Thursday and the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first burglary took place on Thursday while the second took place between 3pm on Saturday afternoon and 1am on Sunday.

Letterkenny Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan has asked for residents in the area who many have seen any suspicious activity between Thursday and Sunday to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and to keep an eye on houses that they know to be vacant,” she said.