Rise in number of Donegal's female legal eagles

Dungloe District Court has heard that in west Donegal, female solicitors are now outnumbering their male counterparts, which is following a national trend in the legal profession.

New Dungloe-based solicitor, Geraldine Boyle, was welcomed at today's sitting of the court by local solicitor Sean Bonnar.

He outlined Mrs Boyle is originally from Scotland but returned to Ireland with her family in 1999. She began her early education in Scotland and studied for a law degree at LYIT where she graduated with a first class honours degree. She is the wife of solicitor Michael Gillespie who has been based in west Donegal for over 15 years.

"Welcome trend"

Mr Bonnar said of the 14 solicitors practicing in the region, there are now eight women and six men.

Judge Paul Kelly said he endorsed the welcoming comments of Mr Bonnar and added the increase in the number female practitioners was a "welcome trend".

He stated that she was surrounded by some of the "most able practitioners in the county" and he urged her to seek their advice when possible as they would all be "helpful".

Garda Inspector Sean Grant said on behalf of the gardaí he would also like to welcome her to court and wished her well with her career.

Mrs Boyle thanked everyone for their comments and outlined that she has been working in Mr Gillespie's office since 2009.