Large entry for confirmed for Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Cycle

Following the success of the inaugural Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race last year, the second staging of the event will take place over the weekend of June 23rd/24th, with a large entry already signed up.

The ultra cycle, which follows 555km of the Wild Atlantic Wayaround the entire county of Donegal, is open to solo riders and team combinations of two, four and eight.

The race head quarters will again be at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny, where the competitors will depart for Inishowen, travelling anticlockwise towards Malin head and over Mamore Gap before returning to Letterkenny via Buncrana. The race will then follow the Wild Atlantic Way in a southerly direction taking in Knockalla, Fanad Head, Atlantic Drive, Hornhead, Carrickfin, Glengesh Pass, Sliabh League and Barnesmore Gap before finishing in Letterkenny.

With an ever increasing number of events taking place in the county, this is a unique challenge and will test the most hardened endurance racers. Last year's event was a massive success, with cyclists of all abilities taking on the endurance challenge.

Race organisers Shaun Stewart and Sean McFadden are delighted with the huge interest in this year's event.

With a maximum number of entries allowed, the start roster is almost full and registration will close on Thursday 16th February. Online entry can be completed at www.donegalatlanticwayultra.com and on Facebook.