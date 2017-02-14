Gardaí seek public's assistance following Ballyshannon break-ins

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to four break-ins at houses near the town.

Gardaí report that four houses were broken into on Saturday last between 5 and 9pm and items were taken from the houses.

The houses are in the Tonragee/Rossnowlagh area.

Three men were seen acting suspiciously at one of the houses and gardaí have asked the public to assist them in their investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Ballyshannon garda station on 071 9851102 or 071 9858530.