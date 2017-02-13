Donegal schools benefit from new Deis programme

Twenty-two Donegal schools are involved in the new Deis programme Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, TD, published today, Monday.

The plan builds on the experiences of existing Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (Deis) schools and sets out new targets to further improve literacy and numeracy, improve school completion rates and improve progression to further and higher education.

Joe McHugh, TD and minister of state, welcomed the new Deis status for the Donegal schools.

"More than 20 per cent of schools nationally which are being given extra funding are here in the county," the minister of state said.

The new DEIS school support programme will be implemented from September of this year. About 110 schools nationally will receive additional supports through the programme, including 79 schools added to the programme.

In Donegal, the primary schools in urban areas to receive Deis status include Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Ballymagan, Buncrana; and Kilbarron NS, Kilbarron, Ballyshannon. The primary schools in rural areas to receive Deis status include SN Eadan Fhionnfhaoich, Glenties; SN Cholmcille, Baile na Finne; Gleneely NS, Killygordon; Glentogher Con NS, Carndonagh; SN Na gCluainte, Clonmany; Scoil Naomh Treasa C, Tiernasligo, Clonmany; SN Glasain, Craosloch, Letterkenny; Castlefin 1 Boys NS; Killygordon NS; SN Naomh Pádraig, Drumfries, Clonmany; Robertson NS, Ballintra; Scoil Mhuire, Fanad; Scoil Cholmcille Naofa, Ballylast, Castlefin; Bruckless NS; SN Domhnach Mór, Castlefin; Scoil Bhríde, Conmhagh, Lifford; and St. Francis NS, Clonmany, Lifford.

The new post-primary Deis school in Donegal is Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in Falcarragh.

Two existing Donegal Deis schools were moved up to urban band 1, which means they will receive additional supports: SN Muire Gan Smál, Townparks, Lifford; and Scoil Naomh Chaitriona, Ballyshannon.

"The inclusion of new schools in County Donegal in this programme recognises the need for more resources and more funding to be given so that every child is given the same