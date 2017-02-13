Abbey Vocational School, Donegal town, news

Abbey Vocational School Open Evening

We will be holding our open evening here in the school on Wednesday 15th February from 5pm to 8 pm. All of our incoming students are welcome to attend with their parents. All persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. An induction day will also take place on March 14th where all students take part in a variety of taster subjects and follow a day in the life of the Abbey Vocational School.

Incoming first years - IMPORTANT DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Enrolment Deadline – Friday, 24th February 2017

Induction Day for 6th-class pupils – Tuesday, 14th March (Approx. 9.30 am to 2.30 pm)

Information Evening for 6th-class parents – Wednesday, 15th March (7pm – 8pm)

Internet Day

On Tuesday, 7th February, all our first-year students were given a talk on internet safety. Students in their English classes discussed what it meant to be safe online. A video was shown in class of the dangers and risks associated with the internet. Online safety is extremely important considering we now use the internet daily in our everyday life.

World Book Day

World Book Day takes place on Thursday, 2nd March. In preparation for this special day we are asking students and teachers to bring in any books they no longer want or need for a book drive. Students and staff will be given tokens which will allow them to pick another book in exchange for the text they donated. In addition, we are requesting that all students have a reading book in their bag on World Book Day, which will be read in their English class on the day.



Art Competition

Jigsaw Donegal are currently holding an Art Competition for T.Y., 5th-year and 6th-year students to promote positive mental health. The theme of the competition is “sometimes we need to take time to appreciate the beauty in the world around us”. The deadline for entries is Thursday, 16th March. Students should see Mr Daly or Mrs McCallig for further details.

Healthy Living Photography Competition

Aoibhin Woods, Maria Harris and Laura Taylor are running a photography competition. This is open to all students. The theme for the competition is ‘Healthy Living’ in connection with the Healthy Schools Project. Anything that the students think is linked with Healthy Living will count. The due date is Wednesday, 15th February.

Music

Leaving Certificate Music mock practicals for performance and technology are coming up soon. The Junior Certificate practicals are being held the week before mid-term break. Some of the staff of the AVS are involved in the ETB Workplace County Choir. Students are also preparing for the Donegal ETB County Choir Concert in March.

‘Bully 4 U’ and Respect Week

This week from Monday, 6th to Friday, 10th February was Respect Week. To support this week the school hosted a series of two hour ‘Bully 4 U’ workshop for 1st, 2nd, TY's and 5th year students. The workshop helped students understand the dangers of the internet and apps they may use on their phone. The majority of students said that the workshop was superb as it highlighted the realities of the internet. Students were introduced to the concept of bullying and cyberbullying. A video was shown which clearly illustrated the nature of cyberbullying. Students were also given an opportunity to ask questions and chat about the issues discussed in the workshop. On Wednesday of that week Bully 4 U hosted a talk for parents which was also very well received and extremely informative.

Book Club

Ms Logue’s book club returned this week on Monday 6th February at lunchtime for first-year students. The members were given copies of J.R Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’.

Geography Field Trip

The Leaving Certificate class had lovely weather for their trip to Gartan Outdoor Adventure Centre on Thursday 9th February. Forty-five students visited the training centre in Letterkenny to complete their field study for their Leaving Certificate examinations. The students completed a write up for their field study task; this is a component of their Leaving Certificate exam worth 20 per cent.

Poster Competition

The deadline for the poster competition was last week. The Environmental Committee held a poster competition for all first year students. The theme was health and wellbeing. Students were permitted to design any kind of poster they want that linked to that theme. The winners were: 1st place – Leah O’Donnell (1A), 2nd – Niamh Moohan (1A), 3rd – Savannah Timoney (1E). Congratulations to our winners!

John Paul II Awards

The students are having a youth day in Knock on 5th April to celebrate 10 years of John Paul II awards. Around 20 students in the school are taking part in the awards.

Chess Club

Chess club takes place every Wednesday at lunchtime in Ms Mc Loughlin’s room.

Texaco Art Competition

Entries are due for the Texaco Art competition on 28th February, which is also the closing date for the competition.

Option Talks for 3rd and 5th Years

TY and 3rd-year parents had an information evening on Tuesday 7th February for the academic year 2017/2018. This included information on the TY programme and information on subject choices. All students are currently discussing these choices with the Career Guidance Department in their classes and will receive a similar formal talk in the coming weeks. All of our students moving from TY and third year have been involved in careers awareness week. The students have been receiving options talks on the various programmes and subjects available to them. In the past week they have had talks on subjects such as French/Spanish, Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Physics, Home Economics and more. They have all received an options form which has to be filled out by Wednesday 14th and left into the office.

TY’s

Personal Presentation Workshop

Transition Year girls received a makeup workshop on Wednesday of this week in the Parish Hall. The course was presented by Karla Gallagher of the Sandhouse Marine Spa. Karla taught the girls the proper application techniques for moisturiser, foundation and eye shadow. She also emphasised the importance of proper skin care and using products that suit you and your skin type. She demonstrated a makeup look on one of the girls and then allowed time for the rest of group to recreate the look that she had shown. This was a beneficial workshop and all involved learned a lot of useful techniques that they will use in the future. We wish to thank Karla for giving this workshop to our students.

Interior Design

A one day Interior Design Course is being arranged by the Home Economics Department for T.Y. students on Friday 17th February. Anne Touhy from ‘Room Junkie’ of RTÉ television's ‘Showhouse’ challenge will be presenting the masterclass.

Law Course

T.Y. students will be participating in a law course with James Fahy, a lawyer from Dublin, on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th February. The students will be learning about the different aspects of law such as criminal, civil rights, family, health, education etc. On the final day they will participate in a mock trial. The students will be broken into teams by Mr Fahy. Whatever team preforms best on the day will be involved in a “real” court session in the Donegal Town Courthouse.

Work Experience

All TY students after mid-term break will be on their work experience. This will take place from Monday 27th February to Friday 3rd March. We wish to thank most sincerely all of the businesses and establishments in the community for supporting our students.

Pilgrimage

Five TY students are taking part in a youth group with 56 other young people from all over the Raphoe diocese. Philip Myers, Jamie Crawford, Aidan McHugh, Shaun Campbell and Grace McCallig are participating in the pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Sports Leadership Orienteering

The Sports Leadership course run by Kevin Campbell has 28 TY student participants. As part of their Sports Leadership Course, the students ran an orienteering course for 6th class students from Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala on Wednesday 8th February. The TY students partnered with students from the primary school and followed a map inside and outside the school to find the Maths-related controls (questions). This was a very worthwhile exercise as it allowed the Transition Year students to use their leadership skills and also introduced the AVS to the National school children through a Maths ‘game’. We wish to thank Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST) and Ms. O’Mahony, who coordinated this project.

Mock Exams

Students in Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate will be sitting their mock examinations this week. Paper one in English, Irish and Maths for 3rd and 6th year students take place on: Thursday 16th and Friday 17th February. Following the midterm break the rest of exams take place from Monday 27th February to Friday 3rd March. We wish all of our students well in preparation for these exams in the coming weeks. Mock Irish orals took place this week for Leaving Certificate students from Monday 6th to Friday 10th February.

The mock timetables can be accessed here:

Junior Certificate: http://avsdonegal.com/site/uploads/examinations/j.c.-mocks-timetable-2017.pdf

Leaving Certificate: http://avsdonegal.com/site/uploads/examinations/l.c.-mocks-timetable-2017.pdf

Sports

U16’s County Final

On Tuesday 7th February, the U16 boy’s along with a bus of supporters travelled to O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, where they defeated Carndonagh in the Division A County Final. An early free put Carndonagh in the lead of what was a very tough match. This didn’t stop the AVS boys with Jamie Crawford, Daniel Gallagher, Shay Travers and Ryan Brogan scoring four points in a row. With further scores from the AVS and 3 goals from Carndonagh; the game was level at half time.

The second half started off well for the AVS as scores kicked by Michael Coughlan, Thomas White and Daniel Gallagher put them into a heavy lead along with a penalty goal from Odhrán Quinn. The game got tighter again with Carndonagh fighting back with many points although; this wasn’t enough to beat the AVS boy’s. The AVS were the stronger team on the day with goals from Thomas White and a hat-trick from Odhrán Quinn allowing them to succeed in winning the County Final. Congratulations to all the boys!

Basketball

First and second year boy’s played St. Nathy’s in Roscommon on Monday 6th February. The 1st-year basketball team unfortunately lost their game. However, the 2nd years won by 7 points against St. Nathy’s with baskets being scored on the day by Ryan Coughlan, Shane Meehan, Oisín O’Donnell, Evan Gallagher, Ultan O’Grady and Richard O’Rourke.

U14’s Boy Gaelic

Congratulations to Mr Murrin, Mr Carty and the U14’s boys, who had a great win against Loreto, Milford in the All County Semi Final. The boys will go onto play the winners of the other game, which will be Falcarragh vs Glenties. The final will be played after mid-term.