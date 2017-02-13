Donegal gardaí renew witness appeal in 2008 murder

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses in their investigation into the 2008 murder of Andrew Burns.

Mr. Burns was murdered at Doneyloop, Castlefinn, on February 12th, 2008. He was 27.

Gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the murder. To date a number of people on both sides of the border have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation.

An Garda Síochána said they are grateful for the witnesses that have come forward and made statements, but gardaí believe there are still people who have information that may assist with the investigation. Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to assist with this investigation.

People may contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station, 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential telephone line, 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.