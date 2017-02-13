Garda chief says no to calls from Donegal TD and others for her to step aside

In a statement issued at noon today Garda commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan said her position remains unchanged and she will not be stepping aside.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty Sinn Féin, was among those calling on the commissioner to step aside, but Ms O'Sullivan has no intention of doing so.

Her statement in full is as follows: "My position remains unchanged. Nothing has emerged in the last three weeks which in any way changes that situation.

"A campaign of false accusations, repeated and multiplied, do not make me guilty of anything.

"I have made it clear that I was not part of any campaign to spread rumours about Sergeant McCabe and didn't know it was happening at the time it was happening. I have repeatedly refuted that claim and do so again.

"The easiest option for me would be to step aside until the Commission finishes its work.

"I'm not taking that option because I am innocent and because An Garda Síochána, under my leadership, has been making significant progress, with the help of our people, the Government, the Policing Authority and Garda Inspectorate, in becoming a beacon of twenty first century policing."

Yesterday Deputy Doherty told the Donegal Democrat the Garda commissioner, while innocent until proven guilty, must step aside while the allegations are probed by the commission of investigation led by the Supreme Court judge Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

Deputy Doherty said such allegations against any other garda would see them suspended while the investigation was carried out.

“There are serious allegations in relation to how the Garda commissioner has conducted herself and there is no doubt that she has to stand aside,” he said.

“Everybody is innocent until proven guilty, 100 per cent, but these allegations have warranted a commission of investigation to be established," he added.