Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning February 13th 2017

Hughie Ferry, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place of Hughie Ferry, late of Strand Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballyboe, Falcarragh.

His remains are in repose at his late home

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragellan Cemetery.



William Lafferty, Carndonagh

The death has taken placed of William Lafferty, late of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Reposing at residence of daughter and son-in-law Breidge and Bernard Callaghan at Coolcross, Clonmany. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am, please.



Kathleen Coyle, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, late of The Pound, St. Johnston. House and funeral strictly private.



Family flowers only.

No Mass or sympathy cards please.

Enquiries to Shaun Kelly and Son, Funeral Director, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Mary Molloy May, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Molloy May, Key Road Dungloe. Reposing at her late residence today.



In repose since last evening in St Cronan’s Church with funeral Mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery. House private please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if Desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director or any family.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.



Patrick Monaghan, Pettigo and Watford



The deaths has occurred of Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England, and late of Croaghbrack, Pettigo.



Remains will arrive on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo, for 2pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.



Christy Higgins, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Christy Higgins, late of Abbeylands, Ballyshannon.

Remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times. His remains will arrive in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for funeral mass at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only please.

