Donegal hotel hosts North West Cancer Ball

The North West Ladies group pictured at the North West Cancer Ball at the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe on Saturday night.

Over 260 people attended the event where guests had the opportunity to vote for the cancer charity that will receive the proceeds from the dinner dance.

The guests chose to donate the funds from the evening to research into cancer. Each person at the dinner received a voting card that listed leading cancer charities operating in Donegal.

People also had the opportunity to add a cancer charity of their choice on the card, if it did not appear on the list.

