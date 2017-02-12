Romance in the air in Donegal

Romance is very much in the air this weekend as happy couples celebrate St. Valentine's weekend a few days early.

Restaurants in most parts of Donegal were booked out, and indeed if you haven't ordered your flowers by now well you could well end up rushing to the forecourt of your local filling station.

Brides and grooms to be gathered in the luxurious Harvey's Point for the hotel's annual wedding fair which also included a superb fashion show offering a great range of options for that special day.

The weekend also saw a number of charity balls with a Valentine's theme in aid of very good causes.

For those looking for a little extra spice in their lives there is always our very own Jamie Dornan packing cinemas worldwide with his latest 50 Shades Darker.