Armagh All-Star hurler in Donegal team to face Louth

Armagh Nicky Rackard All-Star, Declan Coulter, is named in the Donegal starting team for Donegal’s Allianz National Hurling League Division 3A opener against Louth in O’Donnell Park. (Throw-in 2 pm)

The Cúchullain club man is living and working in Donegal and has declared for his adopted county.

Former Tipperary Intermediate player David Flynn, who has also declared for Donegal, is another newcomer in what is a strong Donegal starting 15 despite a number of high profile departures from last season.

Donegal: Paul Burns (Burt); Dara Grant (Burt), Jamsie Donnelly (Sean MacCumhaills), Padraig Doherty (Burt); Joe Boyle (Burt), Jack O’Loughlin (Buncrana), Niall Cleary (Shinrone); Danny Cullen, (Setanta), Richie Kee (Setanta); Enda McDermott (Burt), David Flynn (Roscrea), Lee Henderson (Sean MacCumhaill’s); Cathal Doherty (Buncrana), Kevin Campbell (Setanta) Declan Coulter (Cúhulainns, Armagh).