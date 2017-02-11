Fanad United are crowned Donegal Youth champions in Keadue

Fanad United are Donegal Youth League champions and winners of the Dick Duffy Memorial Cup, following their away win in Keadue this afternoon.



Fanad United 2

Keadue Rovers 1



Michael Devine and Darren McElwaine scored the goals for the champions, who were pushed all the way by an understrength Keadue Rovers.

Fanad, who are managed by Niall Doherty, wrapped up the title with two games still to play with 11 wins and just one draw.

They last won the league back in 2011.

The champions went into the game needing a win to clinch the title against second placed Keadue, who were three points behind with a game more played.

But while they won fairly comfortably in the end (Paul Early scored the Keadue goal on the stroke of full time) they made hard work it in the first half.

Despite dominating in the possession stakes and created the most chances in the opening 45 minutes, they had to wait until the 58th minute for the opening goal.

Devine blasted to the roof of Ben Boyle’s net after racing onto a dinked ball over Brian Proctor from Paul Bradley.

Devine had missed a number of gilt edged opportunities in the first half. The best of them just before half time when through on goal he drove over from inside the box with only keeper Boyle to beat.

Darren McElwaine, who caused Keadue a lot of problems on the right wing all through the game, also went close as early as the sixth minute. He was wide with a header after a Devine strike was saved by Ben Boyle.

And McElwaine was also just wide when a Devine shot was parried in the Keadue box.

The Keadue posts may have enjoyed a charmed existence in the first half but the Keadue defence and in particular Brian Byrne, Brian Proctor, Malachy Boyle and Aidan McHugh were on top of their games.

McHugh also got forward to provide a number of good deliveries into the Fanad goal area.

The locals also upped their game at the start of the second half and were beginning to settle into the game when Devine struck for the first goal.

From then on Fanad were a different side and they were putting the red and black ribbons on the Dick Duffy Cup when McElwaine struck for goal number two ten minutes from the end. His strike, from outside the box after a good pass from Sean Little, ended up in the right corner of the net.

The champions dominated from then to the end before Paul Early pulled one back for the locals on the 90 minute mark.

FANAD UNITED: Dane Dunsworth; Bernard McGettigan (John Heraghty 88), James Kerr, Peter Curran, Ryan Taylor, Jamie McKinney, Darren McElwaine, Sean Little, Michael Devine (Gerard McAteer 88), Brad Patterson (Ronan Gallagher 33), Paul Bradley (Ciaran Coyle 88).

KEADUE ROVERS: Ben B

oyle, Eugene Byrne, Aidan McHugh, Brian Proctor, Malachy Boyle, Aaron McCafferty, Declan McCready, Jordan Doogan, Paul Early, Noah Boyle (Jay Doherty 66), Jack Doherty.

REFEREE: Marty Quinn.