Donegal village now has 'best new dental practice' in Ireland

The village of Ardara is no stranger to accolades - the best little village in Ireland, the festival capital, the home of the new Donegal Person of the Year and now the location of the best new (and indeed most attractive) dental practice in Ireland.

When one thinks of top dental facilities, names like Donnybrook, Foxrock or Ballsbridge spring to mind but on Friday last in the Mansion House in Dublin, Richard Morrison of Ardara Dental took on the very best and beat them all.

Speaking to the Democrat Richard said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received these awards and I will have to confess rather shocked considering the calibre of the other nominees. When the name Ardara was announced from the podium it was pronounced Ardaraagh so we didn’t actually realise it was us for a few seconds.

“The standards we set ourselves both in the continuing development of our practice and in our work are extremely high. To be recognised for this at an evening where the very best practices and members of the dental profession in Ireland were present is a great honour.

“We will continue to push the boundaries of dental practice especially in relation to cosmetic dentistry and facial rejuvenation and have plans drawn up for a major extension to the building to incorporate two new surgeries and possibly a doctor’s surgery. This will create new job opportunities both at construction stages and when we are fully operational.

Richard added: “It is important to mention not only the efforts of my practice team but everyone who was involved in designing and creating our practice. We used only local tradesmen, architects and suppliers and their attention was stunning. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for their effort and hard work."

Richard has travelled extensively and is one of the few parents who has followed his son around the world, who was a very promising tennis player and in fact ranked No. 3 in the US at one stage. This was followed by another spell in France where his son played with the French Academy.

“I had always been coming to Ardara on holidays and eventually decided to set up my practice here in one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland.

“In my work abroad I specialised in cosmetic dentistry as well as the normal dental work. People might find it surprising that there is a big demand on the cosmetic side but nowadays people are so much more conscious of their appearance. A healthy and attractive smile always creates a great first impression. We also do facial rejuvenation which is carried out by a fully qualified doctor. Essentially we offer all these services under the same roof which is often the decisive factor when people decide to avail of our services.

We offer total confidentiality and are always available for that little bit of advice - we are here to help.