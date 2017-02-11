Congratulations to Naomh Columba, All-Ireland Scór na nOg quiz champions again

Congratulations to the Naomh Columba Scór na nOg quiz team who lifted the All-Ireland title today in the All-Ireland finals in Belfast.

The quartet were Lanty Molloy, Ronan Gillespie, Vincent Doherty and Darragh Cunningham.

It is not the first time for Naomh Columba to lift this title as they were All-Ireland champions a few years ago also.

Congratulations to all involved.