Investigation into the issue of defective blocks in Donegal has been completed

The investigation into the issue of defective blocks in counties Donegal and Mayo has been completed.

The report is expected in the coming weeks.

An expert panel expert was established last year to investigate the presence of Mica and defective blocks in homes.

Hundreds of homeowners in Donegal have experienced serious issues with crumbling blcokwork.

The Mica Action Group was formed in early 2014 by individuals whose own homes are affected by the issue.

The group says it believes the report will be published next month.

Ann Owens Secretary, of the Mica Action Group said the group was relieved to hear that the investigation into defective blocks used in the construction of homes across the county has finally concluded.

“We have been disappointed over the last number of months at the delays in concluding this investigation and the increased pressure this has put on homeowners and their families,” she said.

“Whilst these delays were disappointing, we have been assured that the report is the result of a robust piece of work, with real attention to all the facts and figures, including those provided by homeowners. This report will provide the Department of Environment and Ministers Damien English and Simon Coveney with all the information necessary for them to make a decision on the way forward. We are hopeful that this will include the setting up of a redress scheme for all homeowners affected, which MAG has been calling for, for the last number of years.”