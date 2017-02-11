50 people to walk on hot coals for charity in Belleek

A fire walk which will see some very brave people from Belleek and beyond walk on hot coals this Sunday evening for charity is eagerly anticipated.

A big- hearted Belleek man and his wife are organizing this very unique event in memory of the late Micky McSherry. Damien and Helen McGlone wanted to mark the first anniversary of her father’s passing in a positive way.

On Sunday afternoon the volunteers will be walking barefoot on glass and over hot coals for this very worthy event in the car park of the Jolly Farmer’s at 5.30pm. The organisers say they have 50 people taking part in the event and there will be training for the event on the day at 4 pm.

All money raised will go to cancer research at Queen’s University Belfast and more specifically small cell cancer research.

Damien told the Democrat “It is for Helen’s father Micky McSherry and we wanted to do something different for his first anniversary.

“We are trying to raise £5000 to give it to the cancer research unit in Queen’s University because if you don’t the research you will not find the answers.

“Micky passed away from cancer after a short illness and we have got 50 people from Belleek are going all out to raise £100 each and if they meet that target we will get the £5000.

“The Fire Walk consists of a three foot walk over broken glass and this will done in the bare feet. And then we will a twelve foot walk over hot embers, it’s on a wooden fire base.

“We are holding it at 5.30 pm in the Jolly Farmer’s car park and we are holding a dance afterwards in the Jolly’s with music by the Lakelanders with a raffle afterwards where we hope to raise even more funds, “ said Damien.

The Fermanagh Senior football team have donated a signed jersey to Damien and Helen and businesses around the town have also given them a lot of raffle prizes they are very grateful for their support.

Training will take place before the walk: “There will be training before the actual Fire Walk and that will take place at the car park and the company Fire Walk International will give that training. The training takes place at 4pm for the training so it is very important that all those who are taking part have some practice for this pretty unique event.

“We have 50 people taking part in the walk and the support has been really tremendous and they are all very keen to see it through.

“A lot of the local business people have agreed to take part and that is a great sign of the wonderful community spirit that we have here in Belleek, ” added Damien.

So where did Damien and Helen hear about this pretty different form of fund raising.

“It was done in the rugby club in Enniskillen last year and they raised £22,000-£23,000 for Alzheimers in the area.

“Helen’s auntie did it last year for Parkinson’s. We have planning this for the past month.”

So there are sure to be a few fireworks around Belleek on Sunday for a great cause.

Details of Micky McSherry’s illness and where the funds raised are going to, are on their ‘Just Giving’ web pagehttp://justgiving.com/Helen- McGlone.