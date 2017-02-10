New book explores themes of 1916, the Irish language and north-west Donegal

A new book, “As Smaointe tig Gníomh”, From Thoughts Come Actions, exploring themes on 1916, the Irish language and the north-west, will be launched tomorrow, Saturday, in west Donegal.

Professor Nollaig Mac Congail, a contributor to the volume, will launch the book at 8pm on Saturday, February 11th, at the Óstán Loch Altan in Gortahork.

Edited by Cloughaneely native and Rosses Community School teacher Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh, the book contains 35 essays that explore themes on 1916, the Irish language and social aspects of north-west Donegal at the time. The anthology includes more than 100 contemporary images, some not published before.

The book is dedicated to the memory of Séamus Mac Géidigh, who sadly passed away in July. Séamus was secretary to the 1916 Coláiste Uladh Commemoration Committee and the driving force behind the year of lectures, dramas, publications and other events to mark the connection between Cloughaneely and three of the executed 1916 leaders, Patrick Pearse, Roger Casement and Joseph Mary Plunkett.

The launch of this limited hardback volume marks the end of the year-long commemoration. Contributors to the book include Prof. Mac Congail, Prof. Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, Dr. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, Dr. Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh, Dr. Tómas Mac Síomóin, Diarmaid Mac Eochaidh, Seán Ó Canainn, Danny Rua Ó Gallachóir, Davy Caldwell, Vincent Breslin, Séamas Ó Gallachóir, Fr. Seán Ó Gallchoir, Donnchadh Mac Niallais and Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh.

The book includes lectures delivered as part of last year's Coláiste Uladh commemoration weekend; reports on Coláiste Uladh and the district from 1900 onwards; articles on Pearse, Casement and Plunkett and other dignitaries connected with the region; essays about people and events connected with 1916 and the Irish language; articles about the district at the time, written in English and Irish and including social and historical aspects; a detailed account by Séamas Ó Gallchoir about events in the Coláiste Uladh 2016 commemorations; sermons given in memory of Séamus Mac Géidigh by the local parish priest, an tAth. Seán Ó Gallchóir; and newspaper cuttings from 1906-1966 and a new standardized version of the 1935 drama, “Faoi Bhrat na Saoirse” by Cloughaneely native Maighréad Ní Chanainn.

The launch is open to the public and will include drama and music by local children and the Cloughaneely Drama Society. It is hoped the night will be a fitting finale to the 2016 commemorations while honouring the memory of Séamus Mac Géidigh.