Two changes on Donegal team for joust with Roscommon on Sunday in Dr. Hyde Park

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher has made two changes from the team that started against Kerry last weekend for Sunday’s crunch Allianz League Division One tie with Roscommon.

Three time All-Star Neil McGee, a late withdrawal from last Sunday’s meeting with the Kingdom with a tummy bug, returns to anchor the defence at full-back.

And St Eunan’s Conor Gibbons, a second half substitute last weekend and scorer of a point, gets his first league start in the half forward line.

Frank McGlynn and Michael Langan are the players to drop back to the bench.

Gallagher has made a number of positional switches with Eoghan ‘Bán’ Gallagher, a cornerback for last weekend’s opener, named at centre half-back with Marty O’Reilly, who played at number six against Kerry moving to lead the attack at centre half-forward.

Captain Michael Murphy is named at full-forward for what is seen as a four pointer game following Donegal’s home defeat to Kerry and Roscommon losing on the road in Healy Park against Tyrone.

Meanwhile, Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has also made two changes to the team that started against Tyrone. John McManus and Shane Killoran replace the injured David Murray and Ultan Harney.



DONEGAL:

Mark Anthony McGinley; Caolan Ward, Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan ‘Bán’ Gallagher, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Martin O’Reilly, Conor Gibbons; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.



ROSCOMMON:

Colm Lavin; Seanie McDermott, Thomas Featherstone, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Sean Mullooly, John McManus; Kevin Higgins, Tadhg O'Rourke; Shane Killoran, Ciaran Murtagh, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Fintan Cregg, Conor Devaney.