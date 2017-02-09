Donegal dinner dance to benefit cancer charity

A Cancer Charity Dinner Dance has been rescheduled for this weekend, and the people who attend the event will select the cancer charity that will benefit.

The dinner dance is on Sat., February 11th, at the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe.

The evening kicks off with a champagne reception at 7pm, followed by dinner at 8pm. Music will be provided by Gary Fitzpatrick, followed by DJ Tubbsy.

People attending the sparkling evening will have an opportunity to vote for the cancer charity that will receive the proceeds from dinner dance. Organisers said each person at the dinner will receive a voting card that lists leading cancer charities operating in Donegal. People can also write in the cancer charity of their choice on the card, if it does not appear on the list.

There will be a draw of the voting cards on the night, and the cancer charity selected on the card that is drawn will receive the proceeds from the event.

Beauty therapist and blogger Orla Maguire will perform the draw at the dinner dance.

Orla, 30, from Dungloe, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and has been in the national news recently because of her straightforward and witty Facebook page, My Right Tata, which she hopes will raise awareness of breast cancer among younger women.

In one of her posts, Orla wrote, “I've set this page to share my journey, the good and bad as well as a few laughs along the way, keeping the good vibes up!”

The evening’s entertainment will also include a guest appearance from young Chelsea Evans from Dunfanaghy, who launched her first CD, “Hillbilly Girl”, last month.

"She’s only 12 and she’s got the most powerful voice I’ve ever heard,” said Rosemary Gallagher, who is organising the dinner dance with Nicola Glackin. The McShane and Glackin families of west Donegal are also behind the annual Ribbon Tree charity fundraiser that is held in Dungloe at Christmas.

The Cancer Charity Dinner Dance had been originally scheduled for last October, just before Halloween, but organisers said with Christmas looming, they thought it best to reschedule the event for a night when more people would be able to attend.

“There has been a brilliant response, marvellous,” Rosemary said. “It’s been great.”

There’s more information at the Cancer Charity Dinner Dance Facebook page.