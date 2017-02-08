Donegal's interest in the Sigerson Cup ended with big UUJ defeat

Ulster University, Jordanstown suffered a heavy defeat in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final today, going down 1-18 to 0-9 to holders UCD.

The Belfast side, managed by Martin McHugh, and including Kilcar trio Patrick McBrearty, Ryan and Eoin McHugh, were one of the favourites for the cup, but they were no match for the holders, UCD, despite being at home.

UCD, managed by former Galway All-Ireland winner, John Divilly, may have been slight outsiders, but they turned on the style.

They will meet the winners of tomorrow's quarter-final between UL and DIT in the semi-final.

DCU, with a good Donegal contingent, are also out of the competition, losing out to Sr. Mary's in extra-time, 2-14 to 2-13.

Among the Donegal players on the DCU panel were Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonigle and Cian Mulligan.

The game finished 2-10 to 1-13 in normal time with St Mary's goaled from the throw-in at extra-time and the clung on for a one-point win.

They will play the winners of this evening's game between IT Carlow and UCC in the final four.

INDEPENDENT.IE SIGERSON CUP QUARTER-FINALS

UUJ 0-9 UCD 1-18, Jordanstown

DCU 2-14 St Mary's 2-13, DCU Sportsgrounds

IT Carlow v UCC, IT Carlow, 6.0

UL v DIT, UL Sportsgrounds, 2.0 tomorrow