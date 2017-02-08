Fresh appeal made on anniversary of unsolved Donegal murder

A fresh appeal for information has been launched by gardaí into the unsolved murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal five year ago.

Mr Allen was shot dead in his home at 26 Links View Park, Buncrana in front of his partner on February 9th, 2012.

A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation but no one has been charged to date.

Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in planning this murder and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

They have thanked all who have assisted with their investigation to date and are now asking that any witnesses, or anyone with information of the attack, to contact them at the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.