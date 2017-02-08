Inquests into all maternal deaths call made by Donegal councillor

Calls that an inquest into each maternal death be included in the Coroners Act were made at a recent meeting of Donegal County Council.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh tabled the motion asking the local authority to ask the government to progress the Coroners Bill “as matter of urgency” and that it provide an automatic inquest into every maternal death in the State.

Cllr Kavanagh said maternal death during childbirth was “one of the most tragic things that can happen” and he wished that all case were treated like other sudden deaths.

Of 22 maternal deaths between 2011 and 2014 only three of the were afforded an inquest.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Martin Harley who said an inquest would help bring “closure” to families.