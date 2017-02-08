Deaths in Donegal Wednesday morning 8th January

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gabriel Kyles, Glencolmcille

- Mary Kelly, Doaghbeg, Fanad

- Pat McLaughlin, Ballymagann, Buncrana

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrait, Lifford

- Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

- Bríd Duffy, Carrickfin

- Dónall Gallagher, Bunbeg

- Sheila Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Patrick Monaghan, Pettigo

- Molly Rooney, Ballyshannon

Gabriel Kyles, Glencolmcille

Gabriel Kyles, Killaned, Glencolmcille. At Killybegs Community Hospital. Reposing at his late residence at Killaned, Glencolmcille. Funeral mass this morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Kelly, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place of Mary Kelly, Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Resposing at her family home. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Cancer Bus. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Pat McLaughlin, Ballymagann, Buncrana

The death has taken placed of Pat McLaughlin, Kinnego, Ballymagann, Buncrana.Reposing at Mc Laughlin’s residence at Falask, Drumfires. Removal on Wednesday, 8th February, at 10.10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrdait, Lifford

The death has taken place at his home of Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Father of Darina, John Joe and Annamarie, and brother of Mary, Ann, Sean, Patrick, Kathleen, Gerard, Bridget, Gabriel and the late Pauline.

Removal from Quigley`s Funeral Home at 7pm on Tuesday, February 7th to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Crerand, Tully Mountain, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th. Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.

Bríd Duffy, Carrickfinn and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Bríd Duffy, originally from Carrickfinn.

Her remains will arrive at Larne Harbour on Tuesday February 7th going to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry for approximately 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem mass Wednesday February 8th at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Enquiries to Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Crolly.

Sheila Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Sheila Gallagher “Sheila Bridie)” late of Sranacorkra, Derrybeg and formerly Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at Gweedore Funeral Home on Tuesday 7th February and Wednesday 8th February from 5pm till 9pm with rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Thursday 9th February going to St Colmcille’s Church, Cnocfola for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Home Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Dónall Gallagher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dónall “Henry” Gallagher late of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

In repose at his late home. Removal from there on Thursday February 9th at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England and Pettigo

Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England and late of Croaghbrack, Pettigo, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

Molly Rooney, Boynagh, Ballyshannon

Molly (Mary Ellen) Rooney, Boynagh, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:15am to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannnon, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society, C/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 071 98 41397. House private.



