Abbey VS, Donegal Town take U-16 VS title after pulsating contest with Carndonagh

Abbey Vocational School are Donegal U-16 Schools’ champions following this afternoon’s two point county final win over Carndonagh Community School in O’Donnell Park.



ABBEY VS 4-12

CARNDONAGH CS 5-7



In a pulsating contest played on the second pitch in O’Donnell Park, Abbey looked in bother at half-time as they went in level 1-7 to Carndonagh’s 3-1, having played with the advantage of a stiff breeze in the opening 30 minutes.

But the side managed by Michael Leyden and Eamonn Griffin really came good in the second half and were at their best playing into the elements.

On a day of big performances from Brian Fegan at centre half-back, Jamie Crawford at midfield and Daniel Gallagher at centre half-forward, right half-forward Odhran Quinn was the star of the show.

Quinn hit 3-2 in a man of the match performance. Crawford and substitute Thomas White scored the other goals.

He hit the first of his goals two minutes from half-time, at a stage where the Carn boys had begun to take the upper hand, leading 2-1 to 0-5..

Jonathan Toye had netted the first goal on the quarter hour mark when he rose highest to flick a Farren long range free to the net to tie up the gam at 0-4 to 1-1 after Daniel Gallagher (2), Ryan Brogan and Shay Travers had pointed for Abbey.

Carn’s second goal was from the penalty spot on 18 minutes after Toye was fouled by Brian Fegan. Farren scored the penalty.

Quinn’s goal brought Abbey back to a point and seconds later Gallagher tied up the contest for a second time, 1-6 to 2-1.

But Carn were back in front when Conor Donnell rounded the ‘keeper for goal number three but Crawford had the contest level at half-time.

Carndonagh enjoyed the better of the early exchanges on the resumption and added two points before Quinn converted from the penalty spot after the raiding Crawford was fouled to propel his team back in front 2-8 to 3-4.

That was on 42 minutes and the second goal was followed by two quickfire points from Quinn and White.

Carn, through points from Farren, reduced the margin to one, but two quick Gallagher points and goal number three for Quinn opened up a six point advantage for the first time.

Quinn side footed past the advancing Pauric O’Donnell after a penetrating run from captain Gallagher.

The margin was out to eight after White fisted goal number four for Abbey, with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

But two late goals from O’Donnell and Farren, both from close in frees in injury time, meant Abbey hearts were in their mouths until referee Robbie O’Donnell called time.



ABBEY VS: Enda O’Hagan; Eoin Gorrell, James McHugh, Eoghain Corley; Cathal McGlynn, Brian Fegan, Shane Meehan; Jamie Crawford (0-1), Michael Coughlan (0-1); Odhran Quinn (3-2), Daniel Gallagher (0-5,3f), Ryan Brogan (0-1); Cathal Feeney, Aidan McHugh, Shay Travers (0-1). Subs: Thomas White (1-1) for A McHugh 19; Ryan Coughlan for J McHugh 50; Ciaran McGroary for O Quinn 60.



CARNDONAGH CS: Pauric O’Donnell; Matthew Mullarkey, Ronan Kelly, Keelan White; Oisin Devlin, Anthony Doherty, David Doherty; Gavin O’Donnell, Conor O’Donnell (2-2, 1-0, f); Jake Harkin, Ciaran Farren (2-3,2,f), Lee McLaughlin; Mickey Friel, Jonathan Toye (1-0), Jason Lynch. Sub: Pearse McCarron (0-2) for J Harkin 25, inj.

REFEREE; Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)