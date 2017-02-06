Aging water mains in Ballybofey to be replaced

Aging water mains in Ballybofey are to be replaced with a €1m investment, Irish Water has said.

A contract was signed today for the delivery of a water main rehabilitation project in the town.

Irish Water said the investment will which will ensure badly needed improvements in water services for consumers in this area.

This investment of €1m will be delivered by Conwell Contracts Ltd. in partnership with Donegal County Council.

The project will benefit consumers by reducing leakage, improving water pressure and water quality, and ensuring efficiency and security of supply overall.

The investment includes the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately four kilometres of aging water mains in Ballybofey and environs. The project also includes the replacement of customer service connections and public pipework on the water distribution network.

The total amount of water which will be saved as a result of the replacement of old water mains that are prone to leakage and regular bursts and which cause interruptions to supply is estimated at 9.5 million litres of water per year. The works are scheduled to commence on site in March and will take approximately four months to complete.

Irish Water said every effort will be made to minimise impact on residents, businesses and road users. However, short-term water shut offs for a number of hours over a day or two in each area will be required where pipes are being connected to the system.

The company said will ensure that householders and businesses are advised of any works in their area in advance and will be given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs.