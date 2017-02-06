Donegal town to get €1m investment by Irish Water

A contract was signed today for the delivery of a water main rehabilitation project in Ballybofey which will ensure badly needed improvements in water services for consumers in this area.

This investment of €1 million by Irish Water will be delivered by Conwell Contracts Ltd. in partnership with Donegal County Council.

The project will benefit consumers by reducing leakage, improving water pressure and water quality, and ensuring efficiency and security of supply overall.

The investment includes the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately four kilometres of aging water mains in Ballybofey and environs.

The project also includes the replacement of customer service connections and public pipework on the water distribution network.

The total amount of water which will be saved as a result of the replacement of old water mains that are prone to leakage and regular bursts and which cause interruptions to supply is estimated at 9.5 million litres of water per year. The works are scheduled to commence on site in March and will take approximately four months to complete.

Every effort will be made to minimise impact on residents, businesses and road users. However, short-term water shut offs for a number of hours over a day or two in each area will be required where pipes are being connected to the system. The project team will ensure that householders and businesses are advised of any works in their area in advance and will be given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs.

Declan Cawley, Irish Water’s, Water Network Regional Lead for the North West Region said: “This investment will greatly improve the water infrastructure for residents and business owners in the Ballybofey area. The replacement of these aging water mains that are prone to frequent bursts will improve the security of supply to customers and will also ensure that the existing and future residential and commercial development needs of the town are served. Irish Water is committed to reducing network leakage to less than 38 per cent by 2021 and this investment will help us to meet this target.”