Coláiste na Carraige through to Markey Cup semi-final with ease

Coláiste na Carraige are through to the Markey Cup semi-final after a facile victory over Holy Cross, Strabane in Ballyshannon.



Coláiste na Carraige 4-11

Holy Cross, Strabane 0-8



Conditions were atrocious, with driving wind and rain, but the players made the most of it, although there were plenty of mistakes.

Carrick got off to a great start with Lanty Molloy finding the Strabane net inside two minutes and again five minutes later, both from close range.

Danny Doherty had Strabane's opening point on three minutes, and apart from the goals, they performed reasonable well in the opening half.

Molloy's two goals separated the sides for most of the half before Shane Gillespie fired home the third goal three minutes from the break.

Coláiste na Carraige led 3-3 to 0-5 at the turnover, but it could have been more as substitute Dylan Kelly had two great goal chances, hitting one wide with his first touch and then being denied by a super save by Rory Miller in the Strabane goal.

With conditions deteriorating in the second half, a fourth Carrick goal on 41 minutes put the game out of sight and the Strabane boys' heads went down. Landy Molloy was involved in the move, driving through and his cross was tapped home from point blank range by Paddy McShane.

Aaron Doherty was particularly impressive in the second half, hitting a number of good points while Shane Gillespie added a brace late on.

Coláiste na Carraige started without county minor Gary Molloy and lost full-back Pauric McShane to a hamstring injury.

Coláiste na Carraige will now play St. Patrick's, Keady in the semi-final after the Armagh side accounted for Milford on Friday last.

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, are also through to the semi-final where they will meet either Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair or Donaghmore, so there is good Donegal involvement in the last four.



COLÁISTE NA CARRAIGE: Colm Garvey; Jordan Burns, Pauric McShane, Gavin Moore; Colm O Leime, Fionn Gallagher, Aaron Doherty (0-4,1f); Brian O'Donnell, Oran Doogan; Paddy McShane (1-1), Lanty Molloy (2-2), Kenny Doogan; Tadhg McGinley, Shane Gillespie (1-3), Ryan O'Donnell. Subs., Dylan Kelly for Pauric McShane 21; David Love for Kelly, Ronan Gillespie for R O'Donnell; Aaron McShane for Paddy McShane; Cillian O'Malley for S Gillespie.



HOLY CROSS, STRABANE: Rory Miller; Jamie Hughes, Jake Lafferty, Rory White; Cory Flanagan, Conal McCormick, Con Tinney (0-3,2f); Rory Gormley (0-2), Tom Mullin; Oisin Dooher (0-1,f), Michael McSorley, Rory Boylan (0-1); Niall McAleer, Danny Doherty (0-1), Daryl Maxwell. Subs., Oran McCay for McSorley; Cian Langan for McAleer.



REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)