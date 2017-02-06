Is there a monument near you in Donegal which should be 'adopted'?

The Heritage Council has issued a call for communities in Donegal and nationwide to nominate the forgotten and lonely monuments in their community, that are desperately in need of care and attention, under the Adopt a Monument Scheme.

If you think there is a monument in Donegal which should be "adopted", then check out the details at the end of this article which explains how you can nominate a special place in the county that you think merits some attention.

Aimed at empowering communities to become actively involved in the conservation and interpretation of their local archaeological and heritage sites, the Heritage Council is looking for four monuments to join the scheme for 2017.

Doon Fort, an archaeological monument on an island in Loughadoon near Ardara, was one of the six heritage sites selected to participate in the scheme last year.

Ireland’s landscapes, cities, towns and villages are dotted with an incredible variety of heritage sites, ranging from prehistoric tombs or stone circles, early monasteries, medieval walled towns, mighty castles, churches and graveyards and landed estates to industrial and agricultural heritage. “The Adopt a Monument Scheme offers communities expertise, mentoring and support to help them to care for their local heritage, work collaboratively to develop and understand the story of their locality”, said Ian Doyle, Head of Conservation at The Heritage Council.

“For the monuments, the scheme has the potential to ensure ongoing maintenance and care, and greater protection through increased civic value, and much higher standards of interpretation and knowledge. Ireland has some of the finest archaeology in Europe and to date we have not really understood how valuable a resource this is”.



Training and assistance in recording, understanding and surveying these sites was provided to participating community groups such as the Ardara GAP Heritage & History Group.

Training and assistance in recording, understanding and surveying these sites was provided to participating community groups such as the Ardara GAP Heritage & History Group. “While spaces are limited this year, we want to hear from groups who would like to play a leading role in conserving a local monument that they feel passionate about” added Doyle.

The ‘Adopt a Monument’ Scheme is managed by Abarta Heritage on behalf of The Heritage Council. The closing date for applications is February 19, 2017. To apply or for more information, log on to http://www.heritagecouncil.ie/projects/adopt-a-monument

Advice on applications to the scheme is available from the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council on (074) 917 2576 or by e-mail at heritage@donegalcoco.ie