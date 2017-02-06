Donegal will have learned a lot from the game - Ciaran Thompson

Ciaran Thompson kicked three points and also made an impact from play and was, overall, one of Donegal’s better performers.

“I’m happy enough with my own performance but very disappointed with the defeat and hopefully we can now pick it up for Roscommon next week,” he said.

“Performance will be the main thing now next week.”

The young Naomh Conaill man, who missed most of last season through injury, was also disappointed that Donegal did not kick on after Michael Murphy converted from the penalty spot for the game’s opening goal.

“I thought after the goal we might have kicked on and got a bit of momentum going. But their goal so soon after was a real killer and then they opened up a gap before half-time.”

However, he was happy with the way they battled back into the game after going ten points down in the second half.

“We did well to pull it back in the second half. They were 10 up at one stage but we got it back to three.

“There is a lot of young bucks in the team and they showed good heart.”

He also felt that Donegal should have been awarded a late penalty.

“Jason McGee made a good run and I thought we should have got a penalty but the finish is one of the positives we will take out of the game going into next week’s game.”

Donegal face Roscommon next week in Dr Hyde Park, his father, Tony’s, home county.

“My dad is from Tulsk, but I’m sure he will still be shouting on Donegal,” said Thompson.



ONE POSITIVE - Murphy

The final quarter comeback was the one positive that Donegal captain, Michael Murphy, took out of yesterday’s defeat at the hand of Kerry.

“I suppose in the second half we came back into it, and that was maybe down to a mixture of Kerry taking the foot off and us introducing a few new players that gave us fresh impetus” said the Donegal captain

“We probably got a wake-up at half-time. This is senior football and Kerry are extremely good when you give them the ball and they had so much possession in the first half. They made things look very, very easy.

“There was big learning there, but you'd have to be encouraged to see some of the newer lads standing up.

“That's their first 70 minutes under the belt at a big level. It was good to get back out there and brush off a few cobwebs, but we are very disappointed with the performance and the result.

“Any time you lose Neil McGee it's a blow. He's a three-time All-Star and a wealth of experience and that was highlighted even more so today, when you would really have loved to have him when you would have really wanted him to defend the centre of your defence.

“But you're going to be thrown with them blows. Caolan Ward went in there and it was very, very tough, but he acquitted himself quite well.

“But on the flip side, the learnings from the game are absolutely massive.

“Everything we did there today was punished. Any time the ball was given (away), there were points, and goal chances, and goals from mistakes.

“We have an opportunity to react, and we would have liked to be reacting after a positive performance and positive result.

“But that's not the way it is. We take the learnings we can from this game and you try to push on really really positively.